Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €32.00 ($35.16) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €37.00 ($40.66).

Several other research firms have also commented on ACCYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.20 ($40.88) to €38.50 ($42.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($40.75) to €35.50 ($39.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Accor to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Accor alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.37 on Monday. Accor has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.