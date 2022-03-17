Credit Suisse Group Trims Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Target Price to €90.00

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €100.00 ($109.89) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of BNTGY opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

