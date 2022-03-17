Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATUSF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.80.

ATUSF stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

