JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target to €4.10

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKIMF. Morgan Stanley cut Bankinter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bankinter from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.10.

Get Bankinter alerts:

BKIMF opened at $5.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.