JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target to €4.10

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKIMF. Morgan Stanley cut Bankinter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bankinter from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.10.

BKIMF opened at $5.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Bankinter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Analyst Recommendations for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

