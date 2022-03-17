American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading 3.1% Higher

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.45. 576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 89.29% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

