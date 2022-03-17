Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Up 3.3%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.66. 31,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 22,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSFP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,435,000 after acquiring an additional 953,921 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

