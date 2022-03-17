Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AKIC stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

In other Sports Ventures Acquisition news, major shareholder Akicv Llc purchased 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.