Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AKIC stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.
In other Sports Ventures Acquisition news, major shareholder Akicv Llc purchased 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Sports Ventures Acquisition (Get Rating)
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.
