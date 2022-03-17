Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Update

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 6,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Adobe stock opened at $442.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.94. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $659.43.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.