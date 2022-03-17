Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT – Get Rating) rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 1,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.
Featured Articles
