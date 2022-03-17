JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

SGRO has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.25) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,445 ($18.79) to GBX 1,545 ($20.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.23) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.43) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.24).

SGRO opened at GBX 1,312 ($17.06) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,284.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,307.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 891.56 ($11.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.61).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

