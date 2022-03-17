Craneware (LON:CRW) PT Lowered to GBX 2,725 at Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 2,725 ($35.44) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRW stock opened at GBX 1,680 ($21.85) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £596.85 million and a PE ratio of 47.19. Craneware has a 1-year low of GBX 1,630 ($21.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.80). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,959.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,257.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Craneware’s payout ratio is presently 1.02%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

