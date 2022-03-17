The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,429 ($70.60) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.77) to GBX 4,550 ($59.17) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.12) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($68.40) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,120 ($53.58) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($64.37) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,889.50 ($63.58).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,008 ($52.12) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,490 ($45.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,232 ($68.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,391.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

