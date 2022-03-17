Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.09. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,077.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

