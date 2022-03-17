HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 510 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 510 ($6.63) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.10) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 510 ($6.63) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.89) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.67) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 548.82 ($7.14).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 494.35 ($6.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £100.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 517.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 451.95.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($367,326.29).

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.