XLMedia’s (XLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of XLM opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.21 million and a P/E ratio of 91.67. XLMedia has a 52 week low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 70 ($0.91).
XLMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
