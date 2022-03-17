XLMedia’s (XLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of XLM opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.21 million and a P/E ratio of 91.67. XLMedia has a 52 week low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 70 ($0.91).

XLMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

