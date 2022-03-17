Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €335.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €335.00 ($368.13) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) price objective on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) price target on Linde in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €294.85 ($324.01).

Shares of Linde stock opened at €278.40 ($305.93) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion and a PE ratio of 39.66. Linde has a 12 month low of €221.20 ($243.08) and a 12 month high of €309.35 ($339.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €272.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €276.03.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

