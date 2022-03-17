Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €74.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. Barclays set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.25 ($91.48).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €64.86 ($71.27) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.14. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

