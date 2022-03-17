Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €111.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($121.98) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.33 ($115.75).

BMW stock opened at €78.40 ($86.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of €89.80 and a 200-day moving average of €87.55. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($110.35).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

