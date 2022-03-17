Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $112.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.73 million and the highest is $113.73 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $109.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $502.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $510.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $547.33 million, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $559.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $312.17 million, a PE ratio of 85.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99.

