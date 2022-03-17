Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

AF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.98) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.05) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.81) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.96) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.56) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €3.39 ($3.72).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €3.90 ($4.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.03 and a 200-day moving average of €4.05. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($16.10).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.