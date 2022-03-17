Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €25.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RNO. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.31 ($44.29).

EPA:RNO opened at €24.77 ($27.21) on Monday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($110.66). The company’s 50 day moving average is €31.77 and its 200-day moving average is €31.22.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

