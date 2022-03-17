AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Raised to C$2.65

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$2.40 to C$2.65 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AKT.A stock opened at C$1.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

