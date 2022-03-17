AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Raised to C$2.65

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$2.40 to C$2.65 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AKT.A stock opened at C$1.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82.

About AKITA Drilling (Get Rating)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.