Raymond James Lowers Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Price Target to C$14.00

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

Shares of TSE BLDP opened at C$13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.30. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of C$10.68 and a 1 year high of C$32.47.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

