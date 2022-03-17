Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 1,095,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,091,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

