Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Rating) were up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.