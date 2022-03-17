WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Trading Up 6.6%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.97. Approximately 19,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 21,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98.
