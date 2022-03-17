WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 762,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get WalkMe alerts:

NASDAQ WKME opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WKME. Zacks Investment Research cut WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About WalkMe (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.