BMO Capital Markets Raises Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.35.

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.01. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.14.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

