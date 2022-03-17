TD Securities Cuts Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$22.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at C$9.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.88. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of C$9.37 and a 12 month high of C$33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.64 million and a P/E ratio of -7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

