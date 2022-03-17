Contrasting American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) & Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Virtual Cloud Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,181.57%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 206.18%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Aurora Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.67 -$27.17 million N/A N/A Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 34.66 -$755.45 million N/A N/A

American Virtual Cloud Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25% Aurora Innovation N/A N/A -26.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Aurora Innovation (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.