MedAvail (MDVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MDVL opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MedAvail by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MedAvail by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

