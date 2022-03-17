MedAvail (MDVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MDVL opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
MedAvail Company Profile (Get Rating)
MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.
