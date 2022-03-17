Contrasting Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Oragenics has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oragenics and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 998.27%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Oragenics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oragenics and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics N/A N/A -$26.43 million ($0.17) -2.04 Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 135.45 -$23.08 million ($0.52) -3.33

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oragenics. Checkpoint Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oragenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oragenics and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics N/A -72.01% -58.27% Checkpoint Therapeutics -13,311.47% -76.42% -64.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Oragenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Oragenics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Oragenics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc. is focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and the further development of effective treatments for novel antibiotics against infectious disease. The Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of a vaccine candidate providing specific immunity from novel coronavirus. The Terra CoV-2 immunization leverages coronavirus spike protein research conducted by the National Institute of Health. In addition, Oragenics has an exclusive worldwide channel collaboration with ILH Holdings, Inc. (n/k/a Eleszto Genetika, Inc.), relating to the development of novel lantibiotics.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

