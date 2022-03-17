Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.21 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $31.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.36 million to $33.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

PFIE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dawson James lifted their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.12 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

