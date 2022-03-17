United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Phil Aspin Buys 17 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Phil Aspin acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.85) per share, for a total transaction of £181.05 ($235.44).

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 1,055.50 ($13.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,058.85. The company has a market capitalization of £7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 876.40 ($11.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,138.50 ($14.80).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.78) to GBX 1,100 ($14.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

