Ken Hanna Purchases 100,000 Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Stock

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) insider Ken Hanna purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($100,130.04).

Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £569.96 million and a P/E ratio of 15.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.29. The Restaurant Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.82).

RTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 138.75 ($1.80).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

