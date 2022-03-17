First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will report $92.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the highest is $93.30 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $376.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $381.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $405.87 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

