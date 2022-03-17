Simon Richard Tucker Buys 36,405 Shares of SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) Stock

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) insider Simon Richard Tucker purchased 36,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £12,377.70 ($16,095.84).

On Friday, March 11th, Simon Richard Tucker acquired 30,165 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.45 ($12,944.67).

LON:SRT opened at GBX 34.25 ($0.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.28 million and a PE ratio of -10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SRT Marine Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 28.62 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 55 ($0.72).

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

