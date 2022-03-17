EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Buy

National Bankshares upgraded shares of EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LCFS stock opened at C$12.33 on Friday. EverGen Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$10.93 and a twelve month high of C$15.48.

EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. The company intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. It intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, First Nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

