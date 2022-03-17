BMO Capital Markets Boosts PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$8.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$6.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$288.35 million and a P/E ratio of 13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.93. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$6.53.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 45,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.56, for a total value of C$209,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,124,208.72. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,391 shares of company stock worth $287,919.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.