Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Upgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

TRQ stock opened at C$33.87 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.49. The stock has a market cap of C$6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

