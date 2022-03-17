Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.26% from the company’s current price.

WTE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$29.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$16.30 and a 52-week high of C$32.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

