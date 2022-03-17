Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Navigator stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $583.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

