Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Navigator stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $583.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.10.
Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
