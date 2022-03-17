StockNews.com Downgrades Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) to Hold

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SALM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ SALM opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 263.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.