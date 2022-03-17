Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LIND. William Blair began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $650.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $110,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

