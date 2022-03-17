REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.78. 3,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,175,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in REE Automotive by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

