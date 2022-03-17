Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases £9,900 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider John Cresswell acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,873.86).

CPI opened at GBX 21.24 ($0.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.17. The company has a market cap of £357.74 million and a PE ratio of 1.32. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 80 ($1.04) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

