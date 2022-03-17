Enfusion (ENFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Enfusion to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ENFN opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,071,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
About Enfusion (Get Rating)
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
