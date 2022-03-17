Enfusion (ENFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Enfusion to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENFN opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,071,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENFN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

