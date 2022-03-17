Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.
Shares of MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.
