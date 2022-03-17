Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.51. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $92.00.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

