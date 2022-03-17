BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179,847 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

